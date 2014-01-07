エディション:
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

<p>A waitress pours liquor into ice cups on an ice counter during a photo opportunity at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A waitress pours liquor into ice cups on an ice counter during a photo opportunity at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A couple takes a picture with a chair made of ice at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A couple takes a picture with a chair made of ice at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A general overview of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A general overview of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Visitors are silhouetted against lighted ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Visitors are silhouetted against lighted ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A family takes a picture in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A family takes a picture in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A visitor sits inside an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A visitor sits inside an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman stands in front of an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A woman stands in front of an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Skiers descend down from a slope during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Skiers descend down from a slope during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Visitors jump for a picture in front of a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Visitors jump for a picture in front of a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman riding a sledge collides with another woman on the ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A woman riding a sledge collides with another woman on the ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A man swims in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A man swims in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Swimmers dive into a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Swimmers dive into a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A swimmer reacts before swimming in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A swimmer reacts before swimming in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Swimmers climb out of a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Swimmers climb out of a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Visitors pose in front of ice sculptures during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Visitors pose in front of ice sculptures during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A girl rides a slide on an ice sculpture during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A girl rides a slide on an ice sculpture during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A horse-drawn carriage carries tourists in front of snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A horse-drawn carriage carries tourists in front of snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman takes a picture with her mobile phone in front of a large ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A woman takes a picture with her mobile phone in front of a large ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A man takes a picture of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A man takes a picture of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A cyclist rides past a large snow sculpture in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A cyclist rides past a large snow sculpture in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

