Hats and horses
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
