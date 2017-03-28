エディション:
Helping amputee animals walk again

Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care, looks up from her feeding bowl during a visit with Campana in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their facility in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their facility in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her permanently damaged legs, in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, sits atop a bale of hay in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, sits atop a bale of hay in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, during a visit to Campana at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, during a visit to Campana at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
