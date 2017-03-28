Helping amputee animals walk again
Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Caremore
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Camore
Various molds for animal prosthetics made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care sit upon a shelf at their famore
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campanmore
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat who cannot stand on her pmore
Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care (L) gets assistance as he works to find a solution for Beauty, a goat whomore
The prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Care for Angel Marie, a three-legged mini horse, simore
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine more
Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a front paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campmore
Owner Lennie Green of Industry Maine puts a prosthetic leg made by Derrick Campana on Angel Marie, a three-legmore
Derrick Campana hold the prosthetic paw he made for Kenna, a three year-old golden retriever born without a frmore
Hudson, a pitbull mix with an amputated paw, wears a prosthetic paw made by Derrick Campana of Animal Ortho Camore
Derrick Campana holds the mold for a prosthetic leg he made for a Thai elephant who lost a limb to a landmine more
次のスライドショー
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is...
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.