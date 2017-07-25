Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria.
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria.
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus.
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria.
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier.
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border.
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal.
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier.
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus.
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley.
