Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attackmore
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. Rmore
The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osmanmore
