写真 | 2015年 05月 20日

High heels of Cannes

The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 16日 Saturday
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 16日 Saturday
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 Tuesday
A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 17日 Sunday
Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 16日 Saturday
Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 18日 Monday
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 16日 Saturday
The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 Thursday
Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 Wednesday
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 5月 17日 Sunday
Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 18日 Monday
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
