High heels of Cannes

The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on tmore

The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close