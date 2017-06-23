エディション:
写真 | 2017年 06月 23日 22:55 JST

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

An Airbus A380 flies over an Embraer E190-E2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
A visitor takes a picture of an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part to a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
An Airbus A380 flies over coloured smoke. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
People look at an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
An aerial view of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
An aerial view of an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Visitors under an umbrella look at a flying Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Chinese UAV Wing Loong II is seen on the static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Two workers cover the cockpit of an Embraer E190-E2, on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Two workers cover the cockpit of an Embraer E190-E2, on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
Visitors walk past the aircrafts on the static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A Qatar Airways crew member presents the business class seats of a Boeing 777 aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Qatar Airways crew member presents the business class seats of a Boeing 777 aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
A Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is seen through the door of a NH90 helicopter. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is seen through the door of a NH90 helicopter. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A UAV "AW HERO" made by Leonardo is seen on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display on the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display on the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
An Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is parked before a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Embraer KC-390, a medium-size, twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft is parked before a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 Sunday
A Boeing 737 Max takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A new fuel-efficient wingtip extension or winglet is seen on an Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 Sunday
An Airbus A400M aircraft flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A Leonardo M-346FA fighter attack aircraft is seen on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A Lightning 162 fighter participates in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
Maziar Farzam, President of Inhance Digital, demonstrates virtual reality glasses which provide digital information about the Boeing 787-10 aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Maziar Farzam, President of Inhance Digital, demonstrates virtual reality glasses which provide digital informmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A U.S. airman adjusts his cap in the cockpit as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft is moved. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A U.S. airman adjusts his cap in the cockpit as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft is moved. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies during a display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
U.S. airmen walk next to a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft as it is moved. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 Sunday
