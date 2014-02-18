High water, rising costs
A teddy bear floats in the flooded main street of the Somerset village of Moorland, February 13, 2014. REUTmore
A teddy bear floats in the flooded main street of the Somerset village of Moorland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A postbox is seen in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton<more
A postbox is seen in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A house is reflected in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2more
A house is reflected in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car is half submerged in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16more
A car is half submerged in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Water is seen lapping against fencing in an urban landscape picture taken in the flooded Somerset village omore
Water is seen lapping against fencing in an urban landscape picture taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Fencing is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. more
Fencing is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded house is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16more
A flooded house is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded street is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 1more
A flooded street is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Moorland village sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland Februmore
Moorland village sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 30 mph speed limit sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland Fmore
A 30 mph speed limit sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stranded vehicles are seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland Februarymore
Stranded vehicles are seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tree is reflected in flood water in this urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorlanmore
A tree is reflected in flood water in this urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Blue skies are seen over an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, more
Blue skies are seen over an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gates to a house are seen in flood waters in an urban landscape in the flooded Somerset village of Moorlandmore
Gates to a house are seen in flood waters in an urban landscape in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi-submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland Februamore
A semi-submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland Februamore
A semi submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sally Vize, 61, has a cup of tea and reads a magazine in the flooded living room of her house in the Somersmore
Sally Vize, 61, has a cup of tea and reads a magazine in the flooded living room of her house in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Phil Vize carries his pet cat through his flooded sitting room in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland more
Phil Vize carries his pet cat through his flooded sitting room in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tattered Union flag flies from a telegraph pole on a flooded street in the Somerset village of Moorland Fmore
A tattered Union flag flies from a telegraph pole on a flooded street in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
