2014年 11月 5日

Highest paid women in music

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostlmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 Wednesday
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.
