Highest paid women in music
1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostlmore
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.
次のスライドショー
Seville fashion
Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.
Oscar de la Renta memorial
Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.
The amfAR red carpet
Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift on top
A look at the career of the country kid turned pop superstar.
その他のスライドショー
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.