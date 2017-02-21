エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 22日 03:46 JST

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 40
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 40
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 40
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 40
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 40
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 40
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 40
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 40
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 40
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
30 / 40
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 20日 Monday
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 40
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
36 / 40
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
37 / 40
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
39 / 40
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 18日 Saturday
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
40 / 40
もう一度見る
次を見る
Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

次のスライドショー

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

2017年 02月 17日
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

2017年 02月 17日
Trump dominates awards season

Trump dominates awards season

Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.

2017年 02月 14日
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

2017年 02月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング