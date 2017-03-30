エディション:
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by designers Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents a creation by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bateeq brand by Indonesian designer Michelle Tjokrosaputro. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indonesian designer Rani Hatta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

