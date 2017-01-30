エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 30日 23:35 JST

Highlights of the SAG Awards

Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hiddenmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 25
The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restriction on refugees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restrmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restriction on refugees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 25
Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 25
Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 25
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 25
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 25
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 25
Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 25
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 25
Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 25
The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 25
An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 25
Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 25
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 25
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 25
Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 25
John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 25
Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 25
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 25
Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 25
Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 25
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 25
Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 25
Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
SAG Award red carpet

SAG Award red carpet

次のスライドショー

SAG Award red carpet

SAG Award red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

2017年 01月 30日
Chaos after Trump's travel ban

Chaos after Trump's travel ban

President Trump's order temporarily banning refugees arriving in the United States and barring those arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries caused...

2017年 01月 30日
The state of the banned nations

The state of the banned nations

President Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan...

2017年 01月 28日
The Syrian refugees

The Syrian refugees

A look at those who have fled Syria's civil war.

2017年 01月 28日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング