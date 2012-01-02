エディション:
日本

Highs and lows in Iowa

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
4 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
9 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
13 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
14 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
18 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 20
2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 20

Highs and lows in Iowa

Highs and lows in Iowa シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

Iran tests new missiles

Iran tests new missiles
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday

NBA All-Star Weekend

All Collections

NBA All-Star Weekend

2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

2017年 2月 18日 Saturday

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

2017年 2月 18日 Saturday

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

2017年 2月 18日 Saturday

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

2017年 2月 18日 Saturday

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

2017年 2月 17日 Friday

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2017年 2月 17日 Friday

他の写真を見る »