エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 09月 16日 03:02 JST

Hillary in Iowa

Supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves asn she walks with Senator Tom Harkin, former President Bill Clinton and Ruth Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves asn she walks with Senator Tom Harkin, former President Bill Cmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves asn she walks with Senator Tom Harkin, former President Bill Clinton and Ruth Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 16
A volunteer plants signs into the ground at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A volunteer plants signs into the ground at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola,more

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
A volunteer plants signs into the ground at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Imore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, Smore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks atmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa Semore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a speech at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a speech at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa Septemore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a speech at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 16
Supporter Dick Furinash holds up cardboard cut-outs of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporter Dick Furinash holds up cardboard cut-outs of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husbamore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Supporter Dick Furinash holds up cardboard cut-outs of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Hamore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14more

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 16
A supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has her picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has her picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
A supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has her picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 16
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton at tmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 16
A man walks by a bus supporting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks by a bus supporting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the location for Senator Tom Harkmore

2014年 9月 16日 Tuesday
A man walks by a bus supporting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Reburying the dead

Reburying the dead

次のスライドショー

Reburying the dead

Reburying the dead

Photographer Jorge Dan Lopez visits the cemeteries of Guatemala City documenting the "grave cleaners."

2014年 09月 15日
Independence fever in Scotland

Independence fever in Scotland

Polls remain balanced on a knife edge over a referendum on Scottish independence.

2014年 09月 13日
Independent Island

Independent Island

The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust.

2014年 09月 12日
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

2014年 09月 12日

その他のスライドショー

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング