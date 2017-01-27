History of a special relationship
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Reagan share a laugh during a meeting of the Allied leamore
President Reagan drives Britain Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher toward their meeting in Camp David on Novembemore
President Ronald Reagan and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher dance in the foyer of the White House dmore
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch more
President Bill Clinton and Hillary sing the U.S. national anthem, standing alongside British Prime Minister Jomore
President Bill Clinton toasts with British Prime Minister John Major during a formal dinner at the Prime Minismore
President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair speak together during the NATO signing ceremony amore
President George W. Bush (R) puts his hand on the back of Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair (L) as they entemore
President George W. Bush shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair moments after receiving a note frmore
President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair leave the East Room of the White House after spmore
President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown walk through the Colonnade at the White Housemore
British Prime Minister Gordon Brown smiles during a joint news conference with President Barack Obama at the Fmore
Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown and President Barack Obama leave 10 Downing Street in London April 1, 20more
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Glmore
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at a first round "First Fourmore
President Barack Obama welcomes Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron aboard Air Force One as they depart to more
British Prime Minister Theresa May looks over toward President Barack Obama during the luncheon at the United more
President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive to speak to reporters after their bilatmore
President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Theresa Minister May in the White House Oval Office in Washingmore
President Donald Trump greets British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the White House in Washingtmore
