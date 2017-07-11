エディション:
Home Run Derby

American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gatorade after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge in the final round during the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins reacts as he hits a home run in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the second round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs National League outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the second round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Fans hold up signs for Aaron Judge in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Baseball fans cheer for Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the final round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Aaron Judge reacts with teammates after the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
The participants are introduced before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Recording artist Pitbull performs before the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
