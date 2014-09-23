Hong Kong students demand democracy
Students and teachers attend a rally during the class boycott at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong more
University students chant slogans at the Chinese University of Hong Kong as they boycott classes in Hong Kong more
Students rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as he stepped out to meet the crowd at government headqumore
Police stop student protesters as they rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquartersmore
Students attend a rally in the evening in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 23, 2more
Kevin Leung, a 16-year-old secondary school student, attends a rally on the second day of a week-long boycott more
Student representatives from various universities carry a banner during a demonstration at the Chinese Universmore
An supporter reacts as students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese Universimore
Students from various universities chant slogans at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. more
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong Septembmore
Students from various universities clench their fists during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hongmore
