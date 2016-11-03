エディション:
Hong Kong's independence movement

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Some local officials and judges have grown privately fearful that the emergence of independence issues could see Beijing force tough new laws on the city, or interpret the Basic Law to explicitly curb pro-independence legislators. The city's rule of law and freedom of speech is jealously guarded by many in the former British colony after it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems", allowing it wide-ranging freedoms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Some local officials and judges have grown privately fearful that the emergence of independence issues could see Beijing force tough new laws on the city, or interpret the Basic Law to explicitly curb pro-independence legislators. The city's rule of law and freedom of speech is jealously guarded by many in the former British colony after it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems", allowing it wide-ranging freedoms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take her oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The pair, who represent a new breed of more radical activists moving into the political mainstream, had their swearing-in oaths invalidated last month over language and a banner that was deemed derogatory to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take her oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The pair, who represent a new breed of more radical activists moving into the political mainstream, had their swearing-in oaths invalidated last month over language and a banner that was deemed derogatory to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers after blocking Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The government has asked the courts to review a decision by the legislature's president allowing pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, and Baggio Leung, 30, to re-take their oaths of office. The hearing starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers after blocking Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The government has asked the courts to review a decision by the legislature's president allowing pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, and Baggio Leung, 30, to re-take their oaths of office. The hearing starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence legislator-elects and their aide at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Once taboo, calls for self-determination and independence have risen since the 79 day struggle in late 2014 when tens of thousands took to the streets for 79 days of protests against reforms that failed to deliver full democracy for leadership. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence legislator-elects and their aide at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Once taboo, calls for self-determination and independence have risen since the 79 day struggle in late 2014 when tens of thousands took to the streets for 79 days of protests against reforms that failed to deliver full democracy for leadership. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking their oaths inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 Wednesday
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking their oaths inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Legislative Council president, during a demonstration inside the council's chamber in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Legislative Council president, during a demonstration inside the council's chamber in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 19日 Wednesday
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 19日 Wednesday
Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 Wednesday
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 9月 13日 Tuesday
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 9月 4日 Sunday
Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 8月 5日 Friday
Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 9月 5日 Monday
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
