Hong Kong's independence movement
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislamore
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take hmore
Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers aftermore
One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence more
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking theimore
Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Lemore
Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative more
Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERSmore
A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstrmore
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elecmore
Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walkmore
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking more
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legmore
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chamore
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Konmore
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kmore
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Homore
Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislmore
Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legmore
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China Septemmore
