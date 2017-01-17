Horses purified by fire
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man carries a saddle beside his mare before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A horse is silhouetted next to flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saintmore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
People wait next to horses before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's more
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore
次のスライドショー
The first black president's legacy on race
As the first black president, Barack Obama has faced unique challenges when wading into race relations issues, which remain a divisive subject in the nation.
Plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
A Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan as it tried to land at a nearby airport in dense fog, killing at least 37 people, Kyrgyz officials and...
Spotted at Trump Tower
Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?
Winter grips Europe
Snow and cold temperatures hit parts of Europe.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.