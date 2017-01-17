エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 17日 09:40 JST

Horses purified by fire

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man carries a saddle beside his mare before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man carries a saddle beside his mare before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man carries a saddle beside his mare before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A horse is silhouetted next to flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A horse is silhouetted next to flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saintmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A horse is silhouetted next to flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
People wait next to horses before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People wait next to horses before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
People wait next to horses before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Sainmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
スライドショーランキング