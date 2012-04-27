エディション:
日本

Hostage crisis in London

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
2 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
7 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
8 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 10
2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 28日 Saturday

An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 10

Hostage crisis in London

Hostage crisis in London シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

The 82nd in Afghanistan

The 82nd in Afghanistan
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

5:10am JST

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

5:05am JST

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

3:27am JST

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

1:10am JST

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:50am JST

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

2017年 2月 23日 Thursday

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

2017年 2月 23日 Thursday

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

2017年 2月 23日 Thursday

他の写真を見る »