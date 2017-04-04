Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul. Hammam al-Alil, a tmore
An Iraqi boy jumps at a sulfur pond. This oasis of leisure now coexists, however, with camps housing more thanmore
An Iraqi cover his hand with sand from a sulfur pond. Residents have been flocking back since Islamic State wamore
Iraqis bathe in a sulfur pond. "If you had only swimwear, Daesh (Islamic State) would whip you," said Wael Abdmore
An Iraqi man bathes in a sulfur pond. The elegant hotels at the spa are now shuttered or bombed out because Ismore
Iraqis bathe in a sulfur pond. Across the street is an indoor pool where locals and soldiers taking a day off more
An Iraqi boy jumps into a sulfur pond. "We used to have visitors from Baghdad, the south and even the Gulf, Kumore
An Iraqi boy bathes at a sulfur pond. Every five minutes or so, a bus pulls into Hammam al-Alil with more new more
Iraqis bathe in a sulfur pond. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi man bathes at a sulfur pond. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqis swim at a sulfur pond. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi boy bathes in a sulfur pond. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqis bathe in a sulfur pond. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
