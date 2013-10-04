エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 10月 5日 00:35 JST

Housing California's most dangerous

<p>An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Camore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 17
<p>Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are shown in their cell at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are showmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are shown in their cell at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 17
<p>Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Cmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 17
<p>Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Romore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 17
<p>A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, dmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 17
<p>A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, Cmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 17
<p>A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Cormore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 17
<p>A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Gmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 17
<p>Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, Calimore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 17
<p>Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unimore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 17
<p>A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California more

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 17
<p>Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, Californiamore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 17
<p>An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison,more

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 17
<p>Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prisonmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 17
<p>Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when an alarm sounded, at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when amore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when an alarm sounded, at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 17
<p>Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 17
<p>A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1,more

2013年 10月 5日 Saturday

A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
17 / 17
もう一度見る
次を見る
Gunfire on Capitol Hill

Gunfire on Capitol Hill

次のスライドショー

Gunfire on Capitol Hill

Gunfire on Capitol Hill

The U.S. Capitol is briefly locked down after shots were fired outside the building.

2013年 10月 4日
Syria's female rebel soldiers

Syria's female rebel soldiers

The women fighting on the frontlines in Syria.

2013年 10月 4日
Plane crash in Lagos

Plane crash in Lagos

Fifteen people are killed when a passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off outside Lagos airport.

2013年 10月 4日
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

2013年 10月 4日

その他のスライドショー

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング