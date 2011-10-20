エディション:
日本

How the Gaddafis lived

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A photograph of Muammar Gaddaf, his son Seif al Islam and his wife Safia, at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A photograph of Muammar Gaddaf, his son Seif al Islam and his wife Safia, at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
1 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans stand next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans stand next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan shows a certificate of honour given to Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, by Al Ahli soccer club at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan shows a certificate of honour given to Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, by Al Ahli soccer club at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
3 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
4 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans stand around a concealed staircase leading to a tunnel at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans stand around a concealed staircase leading to a tunnel at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
5 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan rebel fighter sits in a bedroom of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane, at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan rebel fighter sits in a bedroom of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane, at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan shows Hannibal Gaddafi's marine uniform at his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan shows Hannibal Gaddafi's marine uniform at his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces walk in a swimming pool in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces walk in a swimming pool in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces sit on a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces sit on a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Framed pictures are seen inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Framed pictures are seen inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside a bedroom of a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside a bedroom of a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A man holds a golden plate with a picture of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A man holds a golden plate with a picture of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A portrait of Gaddafi and his mother is seen by his armoured car at a house of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A portrait of Gaddafi and his mother is seen by his armoured car at a house of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
13 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Rebel fighters walk around a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Rebel fighters walk around a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
14 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Rebel fighters pose as Muammar Gaddafi to mock the ousted Libyan leader at his podium inside the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Rebel fighters pose as Muammar Gaddafi to mock the ousted Libyan leader at his podium inside the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
15 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A view is seen of Muammar Gaddafi's ransacked country house 15 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A view is seen of Muammar Gaddafi's ransacked country house 15 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
16 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A man holds clothes in the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A man holds clothes in the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans look at a room at Aisha Gaddafi's house in Bin Ashour in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Libyans look at a room at Aisha Gaddafi's house in Bin Ashour in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
18 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks next to a swimming pool in a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks next to a swimming pool in a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
19 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
20 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

The damaged bedroom of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

The damaged bedroom of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
22 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan holds a photograph of Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

A Libyan holds a photograph of Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 25
2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces stand next to a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 10月 20日 Thursday

Anti-Gaddafi forces stand next to a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 25

How the Gaddafis lived

How the Gaddafis lived シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

Obama's jobs road trip

Obama's jobs road trip
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

10:02am JST

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

6:10am JST

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

5:55am JST

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

4:31am JST

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

2:53am JST

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:21am JST

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

1:15am JST

Memorable Oscar quotes

All Collections

Memorable Oscar quotes

12:46am JST

他の写真を見る »