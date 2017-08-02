エディション:
写真 | 2017年 08月 3日 04:40 JST

Humans of Iran

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A young chef works at a restaurant in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A young chef works at a restaurant in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
A young chef works at a restaurant in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A young couple takes a selfie at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

A young couple takes a selfie at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
A young couple takes a selfie at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Women pray for unknown Iranian soldiers who were killed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Imamzadeh Saleh holy shrine in the northern part of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Women pray for unknown Iranian soldiers who were killed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Imamzadeh Samore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Women pray for unknown Iranian soldiers who were killed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Imamzadeh Saleh holy shrine in the northern part of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian hairdressers work in their salon in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian hairdressers work in their salon in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Iranian hairdressers work in their salon in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
An Iranian woman sits on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

An Iranian woman sits on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
An Iranian woman sits on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian young people gather at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Iranian young people gather at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
Iranian young people gather at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
An Iranian vendor sells clothes at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

An Iranian vendor sells clothes at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 Thursday
An Iranian vendor sells clothes at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 16日 Saturday
Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, nmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 9日 Wednesday
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 12月 24日 Thursday
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a park in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supmore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 17日 Sunday
Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a park in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 17日 Sunday
Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into Iranian rials (L), at a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into more

Reuters / 2016年 1月 21日 Thursday
A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into Iranian rials (L), at a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 7日 Wednesday
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 20日 Wednesday
A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 21日 Thursday
An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts traveled on a bus to different neighborhoods of Tehran, stationing there for some days to provide education and medical services on the HIV/AIDS disease. They also performed HIV tests on residents. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts travelmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 16日 Wednesday
A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts traveled on a bus to different neighborhoods of Tehran, stationing there for some days to provide education and medical services on the HIV/AIDS disease. They also performed HIV tests on residents. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran Dmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 7日 Monday
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 11月 4日 Wednesday
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in more

Reuters / 2015年 10月 25日 Sunday
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital imore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 20日 Thursday
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 7日 Wednesday
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 8月 24日 Monday
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 8月 24日 Monday
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 7日 Wednesday
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 8月 23日 Sunday
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 8日 Thursday
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and latmore

Reuters / 2015年 10月 8日 Thursday
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 8月 24日 Monday
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
