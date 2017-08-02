Humans of Iran
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A young chef works at a restaurant in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A young couple takes a selfie at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/Tmore
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA vmore
Women pray for unknown Iranian soldiers who were killed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Imamzadeh Samore
Iranian hairdressers work in their salon in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazmore
An Iranian woman sits on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian young people gather at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMmore
An Iranian vendor sells clothes at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabmore
Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016more
Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REmore
A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavanmore
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, nmore
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homore
Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supmore
Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into more
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Hommore
A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TImore
An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20,more
A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts travelmore
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran Dmore
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran Novembmore
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in more
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital imore
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMmore
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TImore
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rahemore
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and latmore
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
次のスライドショー
Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
その他のスライドショー
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.
Playing underwater in Croatia
Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.