Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungarian border hunter recruits take an oath during a swearing in ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, March 7, 2017. Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungary's southern border with Serbia and Croatia marks the external edge of the European Union's Schengen zone of passport-free travel. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have entered Hungary via its southern frontier since 2015, though most have moved on westward to more prosperous parts of the EU. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. The migrant flow has ebbed greatly since Hungary erected a fence along the southern boundary and the EU struck a deal with Turkey 18 months ago that curbed migration from that country into neighboring Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whodescribed mainly Muslim migrants as a "Trojan horse for terrorism", has cited the risk of a new influx from the Balkans and is beefing up his country's defense. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits have lunch after classes during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Barcs witnessed the apex of the migration crisis in September 2015 when many thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East flooded into Hungary after having passed through Croatia from Serbia. Now Barcs is eerily quiet, with only a few passing trucks being spot-checked by police. Orban's security plan focuses on the border with Serbia since Croatia has beefed up its boundary with its Balkan neighbor since 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian policemen stand during a swearing in ceremony of border hunter recruits in Budapest. Recruits, who must be between 18 and 55 years old, are given training similar to police and learn other skills such as guarding a border fence, detaining large groups of migrants and tracking their paths. Some multicultural studies are part of the program. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits stand during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungarian police aim to recruit up to 3,000 border hunters. Recruiting is continuous, including in secondary schools. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. In the classroom, the new recruits assemble their pistols at the order of their officer within seconds. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. In the afternoon, they learn judo skills and moves to handcuff people. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A Hungarian border hunter recruit finishes assembling his pistol during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Like police officers, border hunters will carry pistols with live ammunition, batons, pepper spray and handcuffs, and will also be equipped with night-vision goggles if needed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits march during their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. Asked under what conditions border hunters could use force against migrants, regional police chief Attila Piros said the rules were the same as for police - to "break resistance" but only as a last resort. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits march at their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A Hungarian border hunter recruit shows her badge during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Hungarian border hunter recruits come out from their classes as a sign reading "Border Hunter" is seen on the door, during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
