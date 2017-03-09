Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungarian border hunter recruits have lunch after classes during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Barcs witnessed the apex of the migration crisis in September 2015 when many thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East flooded into Hungary after having passed through Croatia from Serbia. Now Barcs is eerily quiet, with only a few passing trucks being spot-checked by police. Orban's security plan focuses on the border with Serbia since Croatia has beefed up its boundary with its Balkan neighbor since 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

