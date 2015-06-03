I am transgender
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-olmore
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the more
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gomore
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Rmore
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-yearmore
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16,more
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTEmore
Transgender Diogo (C), shows her marriage certificate to her mother (R), next to her partner Gustavo, after thmore
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades afmore
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly imore
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender wommore
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament fomore
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is mamore
A family looks at a transgender woman applying make up during a rally against human rights violations in Tegucmore
Kala Rai, 45, a transgender woman, sits outside her tent at a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) camore
Francisca, a member of the transgender community poses for a photo in a beauty salon where she works in Banda more
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gendermore
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San more
Lana Wachowski, a screenwriter, producer and director, poses as she arrives for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" more
Bindia Rana, a transgender independent candidate for the upcoming elections, smiles during a pre-election analmore
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu,more
Transgender advocate Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 1more
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014more
Transgender model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week inmore
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. Fromore
