I am transgender
Penelope Ghartey does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York, December 13, 2016. Jodie Pattersmore
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, May 25more
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Rmore
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference anmore
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-olmore
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTEmore
Geraldine Roman, a transgender congressional candidate, is greeted by her supporters during a "Miting de Avancmore
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled bymore
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards," where she was an award recimore
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan January 22,more
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the more
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gomore
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-yearmore
Tanya Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, gives an interview at her apartment in Nmore
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades afmore
Helena Vukovic, Serbian first transgender veteran army officer, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia Septemmore
Nada Chaiyajit, a Thai transgender activist, 37, poses during an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundationmore
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. Fromore
Seema, 33, displays her picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16,more
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father,more
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender wommore
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament fomore
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is mamore
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gendermore
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu,more
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San more
