I am transgender

Penelope Ghartey does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York, December 13, 2016. Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy. "I said, 'However you feel inside is fine.'" Patterson recalled from their home in Brooklyn. "And then Penelope looked at me and said, 'No mama, I don't feel like a boy. I am a boy.'" Almost immediately, Patterson embraced the reality that Penelope was a transgender boy, and by age 5 he was going to school as a boy. Today, at age 9, Penelope is happy and healthy as a boy who loves karate and super heroes and decided to keep his birth name. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Penelope Ghartey does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York, December 13, 2016. Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy. "I said, 'However you feel inside is fine.'" Patterson recalled from their home in Brooklyn. "And then Penelope looked at me and said, 'No mama, I don't feel like a boy. I am a boy.'" Almost immediately, Patterson embraced the reality that Penelope was a transgender boy, and by age 5 he was going to school as a boy. Today, at age 9, Penelope is happy and healthy as a boy who loves karate and super heroes and decided to keep his birth name. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2016. Blatt once lived as a woman at home but went to work in a battery factory as a man, a painful phase in her gender transition that would later propel her to the forefront of a constitutional battle for transgender rights in America. She decided to start over, interviewing as a woman for a new job with the outdoor equipment and apparel retail chain Cabela's Inc (CAB.N), landing it, and finally leaving her life as a male behind. A 6-year transition, starting from when she graduated high school, was finally over. "Oh my God, it was the most liberating thing I've ever experienced in my entire life," Blatt said in an interview in her hometown. "And then slam," she said, smacking a fist into her palm. "Employee discrimination." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 6月 17日 Friday
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2016. Blatt once lived as a woman at home but went to work in a battery factory as a man, a painful phase in her gender transition that would later propel her to the forefront of a constitutional battle for transgender rights in America. She decided to start over, interviewing as a woman for a new job with the outdoor equipment and apparel retail chain Cabela's Inc (CAB.N), landing it, and finally leaving her life as a male behind. A 6-year transition, starting from when she graduated high school, was finally over. "Oh my God, it was the most liberating thing I've ever experienced in my entire life," Blatt said in an interview in her hometown. "And then slam," she said, smacking a fist into her palm. "Employee discrimination." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 Friday
Actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2016年 5月 18日 Wednesday
Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, 10, who is transgender, is kissed by her father Chris following a news conference announcing that Canada will introduce legislation to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognized as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 Thursday
Joe Wong, 31, poses for photograph at his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand April 3, 2015. Joe Wong, a 31-year-old transgender man from Singapore, underwent surgery to remove his breasts in 2007 and legally changed his name from Joleen to Joe. He had his uterus removed in 2009, and is legally recognized as a male. Wong is one of the many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Asia who faced abuse and violence from his family. To escape the violence and find acceptance, many LGBT people migrate abroad - including Wong, who moved to Bangkok, where he currently works for the rights group, the Asia Pacific Transgender Network. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2011年 3月 11日 Friday
Tiffany, 19, who is transgender, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Geraldine Roman, a transgender congressional candidate, is greeted by her supporters during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) for the national election in Orani town, Bataan province, north of Manila in the Philippines May 6, 2016. Roman won her seat in the Phiippine parliament. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2016年 5月 6日 Friday
Geraldine Roman, a transgender congressional candidate, is greeted by her supporters during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) for the national election in Orani town, Bataan province, north of Manila in the Philippines May 6, 2016. Roman won her seat in the Phiippine parliament. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards," where she was an award recipient, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015. Jenner says it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out as transgender. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 11月 10日 Tuesday
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards," where she was an award recipient, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015. Jenner says it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out as transgender. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan January 22, 2017. At a party in Peshawar, the guests' saris twirled as they danced to the music and fed each other pieces of cake, but armed police guarding the door indicated this was no normal carefree birthday gathering. The revelers were transgender, people who run the risk of violence in conservative Muslim Pakistan where they often work as dancers at weddings and other parties but are rarely allowed to hold their own celebrations. "It's the first time in a decade that we have openly hosted such a function," said Farzana Jan, a leader of Trans Action Pakistan, a campaign group that estimates there are at least 500,000 transgender people in the country of 190 million. City authorities usually refuse permission for transgender parties, and police often raid them. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan January 22, 2017. At a party in Peshawar, the guests' saris twirled as they danced to the music and fed each other pieces of cake, but armed police guarding the door indicated this was no normal carefree birthday gathering. The revelers were transgender, people who run the risk of violence in conservative Muslim Pakistan where they often work as dancers at weddings and other parties but are rarely allowed to hold their own celebrations. "It's the first time in a decade that we have openly hosted such a function," said Farzana Jan, a leader of Trans Action Pakistan, a campaign group that estimates there are at least 500,000 transgender people in the country of 190 million. City authorities usually refuse permission for transgender parties, and police often raid them. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt she was a woman and experimented with hormone cream, tablets and injections at the age of 60, is believed to be the oldest transsexual to live openly in China. The retired Chinese Communist Party official said she would not undergo a sex-change operation until it fully guaranteed her a female body that was complete with a woman's bodily functions. She admitted her days may be limited, but hopes that speaking to the media can help break down traditional assumptions and initiate discussions about transsexuals in society. About 2,000 people in China have undergone sex-change surgery and up to 400,000 could be considering one, according to a report in 2009 by state newspaper China Daily. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 7月 10日 Tuesday
Qian Jinfan, an 84-year-old transsexual who prefers to be addressed as "Yiling" holds up a photo taken at the age of 59, in the town of Foshan, Guangdong province, China July 6, 2012. Qian, who told Reuters during an interview that she always felt she was a woman and experimented with hormone cream, tablets and injections at the age of 60, is believed to be the oldest transsexual to live openly in China. The retired Chinese Communist Party official said she would not undergo a sex-change operation until it fully guaranteed her a female body that was complete with a woman's bodily functions. She admitted her days may be limited, but hopes that speaking to the media can help break down traditional assumptions and initiate discussions about transsexuals in society. About 2,000 people in China have undergone sex-change surgery and up to 400,000 could be considering one, according to a report in 2009 by state newspaper China Daily. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, then 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition last by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2012年 5月 18日 Friday
Transgendered contestant Jenna Talackova takes part in Miss Universe Canada competition wearing her evening gown in Toronto May 17, 2012. Talackova was originally disqualified from the Miss Universe Canada contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, then 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition last by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 9月 27日 Friday
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer
Tanya Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, gives an interview at her apartment in New York City, September 7, 2016. Walker had lung cancer and was coughing up blood, but she says her emergency room doctor kept asking about her genitals. "It seemed like they weren't going to treat me unless I told them what genitals I had," Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, said about her 2013 experience in a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in New York. "I felt cornered." She experienced a stigma shared by many transgender people. The same rejection they confront at home and in society can often await them in the doctor's office, where many report being harassed, ridiculed or even assaulted. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 9月 15日 Thursday
Tanya Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, gives an interview at her apartment in New York City, September 7, 2016. Walker had lung cancer and was coughing up blood, but she says her emergency room doctor kept asking about her genitals. "It seemed like they weren't going to treat me unless I told them what genitals I had," Walker, a 53-year-old transgender woman, activist and advocate, said about her 2013 experience in a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in New York. "I felt cornered." She experienced a stigma shared by many transgender people. The same rejection they confront at home and in society can often await them in the doctor's office, where many report being harassed, ridiculed or even assaulted. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's professional tennis tour after living the first 34 years of her life as a man. The transgender pioneer Richards, born Richard Raskind, believes nothing could be tougher than what she endured in the 1970s. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 Thursday
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than three decades after putting down her tennis racquet, Renee Richards, 80, told Reuters she is still astonished she possessed the moxie to join the women's professional tennis tour after living the first 34 years of her life as a man. The transgender pioneer Richards, born Richard Raskind, believes nothing could be tougher than what she endured in the 1970s. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Helena Vukovic, Serbian first transgender veteran army officer, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia September 7, 2016. More than a year after she was sacked from Serbia's army for coming out as transgender, Vukovic has finally received a passport, driving license, health and ID cards confirming her identity as a woman - a small but important step forward for a deeply conservative country. Vukovic became a cause celebre a year earlier when she came out as the Balkan country's first transgender army officer. In January 2015, the defense ministry forced the major out after two decades' service, saying her "psychiatric diagnosis" could harm the reputation of the military. Vukovic, who is in her mid-40s and would not reveal her original male name, has since undergone a series of gender reassignment operations. She has become a vocal supporter of the rights of sexual minorities in Serbia, a predominantly Orthodox Christian country where many are still reluctant to come out. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2016年 9月 13日 Tuesday
Helena Vukovic, Serbian first transgender veteran army officer, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia September 7, 2016. More than a year after she was sacked from Serbia's army for coming out as transgender, Vukovic has finally received a passport, driving license, health and ID cards confirming her identity as a woman - a small but important step forward for a deeply conservative country. Vukovic became a cause celebre a year earlier when she came out as the Balkan country's first transgender army officer. In January 2015, the defense ministry forced the major out after two decades' service, saying her "psychiatric diagnosis" could harm the reputation of the military. Vukovic, who is in her mid-40s and would not reveal her original male name, has since undergone a series of gender reassignment operations. She has become a vocal supporter of the rights of sexual minorities in Serbia, a predominantly Orthodox Christian country where many are still reluctant to come out. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nada Chaiyajit, a Thai transgender activist, 37, poses during an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, November 28, 2016. Chaiyajit completed her undergraduate studies in August, and two months later, school officials told her 12 classmates - all men - that their graduation certificates were ready. But her college, the University of Phayao in northern Thailand, would not issue her documents because she submitted a photo in which she looks like a woman, even though her identity card says she is male. "They asked me, 'Can you take a new photo - can you tie up your hair and wear a tie to make yourself look like a man?' I said no," said the 37-year-old, wearing rimless spectacles and simple stretch cotton sweater and trousers. "If I tie my hair back and wear a tie, then it doesn't belong to me. This belongs to me," she said, gesturing at her body and holding up the contentious portrait of herself in a black and lavender graduation gown. Nada refused to dress as a man or to petition to dress as a woman on grounds of gender identity disorder, as many Thai transgender students have done. Instead, in a landmark case, she petitioned her school to issue her documents according to the gender identity she has chosen, on the basis of her rights rather than mental illness. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Nada Chaiyajit, a Thai transgender activist, 37, poses during an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, November 28, 2016. Chaiyajit completed her undergraduate studies in August, and two months later, school officials told her 12 classmates - all men - that their graduation certificates were ready. But her college, the University of Phayao in northern Thailand, would not issue her documents because she submitted a photo in which she looks like a woman, even though her identity card says she is male. "They asked me, 'Can you take a new photo - can you tie up your hair and wear a tie to make yourself look like a man?' I said no," said the 37-year-old, wearing rimless spectacles and simple stretch cotton sweater and trousers. "If I tie my hair back and wear a tie, then it doesn't belong to me. This belongs to me," she said, gesturing at her body and holding up the contentious portrait of herself in a black and lavender graduation gown. Nada refused to dress as a man or to petition to dress as a woman on grounds of gender identity disorder, as many Thai transgender students have done. Instead, in a landmark case, she petitioned her school to issue her documents according to the gender identity she has chosen, on the basis of her rights rather than mental illness. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care system. The surgery, like all other health care in Cuba, will be free of charge for applicants. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / 2009年 5月 17日 Sunday
Julio Yoaris Alvarez adjusts his brassiere while getting dressed at his home in Havana, Cuba May 16, 2009. From an early age, Alvarez dreamed of having a sex-change operation and is currently awaiting his turn for one under the Cuban health care system. The surgery, like all other health care in Cuba, will be free of charge for applicants. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Seema, 33, displays her picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into prostitution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2012年 5月 17日 Thursday
Seema, 33, displays her picture in which she's dressed as a woman at her residence in New Delhi, India May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracized, often abused and forced into prostitution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 6月 2日 Tuesday
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story forms the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police arrested what they said was an entire wedding party at a ceremony between a man and a transgender woman, accusing the pair of promoting homosexuality in the devoutly Muslim country. Almost 50 people, many of them men dressed as women, were at the ceremony in the northwestern city of Peshawar night when it was raided by police. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Reuters / 2010年 5月 25日 Tuesday
Some of several dozen detained Pakistani transgender people watch from a police bus as another transgender woman and a man are taken to a courthouse to face charges in Peshawar May 25, 2010. Everyone on the bus was later jailed. Pakistani police arrested what they said was an entire wedding party at a ceremony between a man and a transgender woman, accusing the pair of promoting homosexuality in the devoutly Muslim country. Almost 50 people, many of them men dressed as women, were at the ceremony in the northwestern city of Peshawar night when it was raided by police. REUTERS/K. Parvez
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2011年 10月 24日 Monday
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transgender lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and raised, does not accept that he is a transgender man and will not amend his birth certificate, for now at least, even though his doctor will attest to his gender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 Monday
Naz Seenauth, a transgender man, poses in New York October 22, 2014. Seenauth's driver's license says he is male. His birth certificate says he is female. The mismatch, he says, is deeply frustrating. New York City, where Seenauth was born and raised, does not accept that he is a transgender man and will not amend his birth certificate, for now at least, even though his doctor will attest to his gender. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a new law came into effect, legalizing the registration of a transgender person's preferred gender in official state documents, including identity cards and passports. It eliminates the previous law, which required hormonal treatment, surgery or sterilization before any change in gender registration is allowed. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / 2014年 7月 2日 Wednesday
Damian Jackson (C), 51, shows family members his new documents after changing his officially registered gender from female to male, in the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 1, 2014. Jackson was among the first to obtain new documents when a new law came into effect, legalizing the registration of a transgender person's preferred gender in official state documents, including identity cards and passports. It eliminates the previous law, which required hormonal treatment, surgery or sterilization before any change in gender registration is allowed. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and started dressing in women's clothes while at university, attracting ridicule and rejection. Transgender people are some of the most invisible in Africa where rigid gender stereotyping continues to stifle freedoms. Many are forced to hide their identity and live on the margins of their communities or risk being vilified as immoral and unchristian by the conservative majority. Facing one hurdle after another, Mbugua decided she had to take up the mantle of campaigning for transgender rights to combat the ignorance and stigma blighting her life. REUTERS/Katy Migiro

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 Wednesday
Audrey Mbugua, 31, Kenya�s most famous transgender campaigner, poses for a photograph in her garden in Kiambu, outside the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 31, 2015. Born a male in Kenya and given the name Andrew, she felt trapped in the wrong body and started dressing in women's clothes while at university, attracting ridicule and rejection. Transgender people are some of the most invisible in Africa where rigid gender stereotyping continues to stifle freedoms. Many are forced to hide their identity and live on the margins of their communities or risk being vilified as immoral and unchristian by the conservative majority. Facing one hurdle after another, Mbugua decided she had to take up the mantle of campaigning for transgender rights to combat the ignorance and stigma blighting her life. REUTERS/Katy Migiro
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2013年 6月 29日 Saturday
Randy Dolphin and transgender activist Veronika Lee-Tillman are married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. The couple was married at City Hall with San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr giving away the bride. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
