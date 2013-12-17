Ice Magic festival
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture near other sculptures based on characters of comic stmore
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. Some 20 artists from all over the world made sculptures out of 420 tonnes of ice. The festival will open on December 20 and will end on February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Icemore
Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival Decembermore
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festivmore
Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013.more
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A sculptor carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoimore
A sculptor carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Imore
Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
