Idlib under al Qaeda
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Smore
A civilian sits at a doorstep at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'smore
Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. Idlib, aroundmore
Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces lmore
A rebel fighter, affected by what activists said was a gas attack, receives treatment with the help of membersmore
An Islamist rebel fighter drives a motorcycle along a street after receiving humanitarian aid from a relief ormore
A defaced picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictured on the facade of Idlib museum in Idlib citymore
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Symore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front man a checkpoint in Idlib March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city March more
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade sit with their weapons inside a trench during clashes with forces lmore
Residents flee Idlib city fearing airstrikes from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, after rebmore
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Basharmore
Men search under the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forcmore
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
An Islamist rebel fighter sits at his guard post in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man carries water bottles in a damaged area from what activists said was due to shelling from forces loyal tmore
Children play in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man stands on top of a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian Presidentmore
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters tomore
