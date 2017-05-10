エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 11日 02:45 JST

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

A Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

A Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look likmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
A Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee rendering shows how beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadum at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
Mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Mountain biking at Frank G Bonelli Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Gymnastics at the Forum. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
The UCLA campus. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Volleyball at the Honda Center. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 10
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Golf at Riviera County Club. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
UCLA Pauley Pavillion. Courtesy LA 2024/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

次のスライドショー

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the...

2017年 05月 10日
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2017年 05月 10日
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

2017年 05月 10日
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...

2017年 05月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング