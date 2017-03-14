Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

A social worker walks inside the Model National Nursery of Kallithea. For the home too, brighter days seem as far away as ever. State funding has been cut and covers just half of the staff's wages. The home depends on donations for food and clothes, and Zervaki says it is hard to tell if she will be able to make next month's payments. "It doesn't look like tomorrow will be any better," she said. "It will take some years. I hope not too many." REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

