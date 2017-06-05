エディション:
In the face of nature

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2016年 11月 15日 Tuesday
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 7月 19日 Tuesday
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 8月 2日 Tuesday
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 6月 27日 Monday
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 Wednesday
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 Wednesday
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 Sunday
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 7月 11日 Monday
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 1月 24日 Sunday
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 6月 13日 Monday
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2016年 9月 27日 Tuesday
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 Friday
