2013年 01月 15日

Inauguration dress rehearsal

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Forcmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Forcmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the more

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the stmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal fmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of more

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehemore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013.

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and fmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of themore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Mimore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal fmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obamamore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for nemore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal fmore

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013.

2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday

Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

