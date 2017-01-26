エディション:
India's Republic Day celebrations

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日
