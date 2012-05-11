エディション:
日本
写真 | 2012年 05月 12日 00:15 JST

Inferno in the slums

<p>A resident holds on to his belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

A resident holds on to his belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at more

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

A resident holds on to his belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
1 / 8
<p>Residents escape through the Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

Residents escape through the Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012.more

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

Residents escape through the Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
2 / 8
<p>Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 1more

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
3 / 8
<p>Residents untie the hose of a cement mixer to douse water on a fire engulfing houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Residents untie the hose of a cement mixer to douse water on a fire engulfing houses at a slum community inmore

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

Residents untie the hose of a cement mixer to douse water on a fire engulfing houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
4 / 8
<p>A fire boat sprays water as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

A fire boat sprays water as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chmore

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

A fire boat sprays water as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
5 / 8
<p>Residents evacuate with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Residents evacuate with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012more

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

Residents evacuate with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
6 / 8
<p>The Philippine coast guard rescues a resident with his dog and belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

The Philippine coast guard rescues a resident with his dog and belongings while floating in the waters of Mmore

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

The Philippine coast guard rescues a resident with his dog and belongings while floating in the waters of Manila bay as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
7 / 8
<p>Residents escape with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

Residents escape with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. more

2012年 5月 12日 Saturday

Residents escape with their belongings as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
8 / 8
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mother's Day in prison

Mother's Day in prison

次のスライドショー

Mother's Day in prison

Mother's Day in prison

An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children to visit their mothers in prison. Over half of the parents in state prison are more than 100 miles...

2012年 05月 11日
Afghan girls

Afghan girls

An indepth look at the lives of Afghan girls in times of uncertainty.

2012年 05月 11日
Twin blasts in Damascus

Twin blasts in Damascus

Suicide bombers strike during rush hour in the Syrian capital.

2012年 05月 11日
Victory Day

Victory Day

Red Army veterans celebrate victory over Nazi Germany.

2012年 05月 10日

その他のスライドショー

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

« 前のページ 次のページ »

スライドショーランキング