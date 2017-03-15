エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 16日 07:00 JST

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Porto Noval National 1931 in his wine cellar as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages, which is one of the greatest in the world, in La Chapelle-Baton, France, March 14, 2017. Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles over his lifetime. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Porto Noval National 1931 in his wine cellar as he presentsmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Porto Noval National 1931 in his wine cellar as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages, which is one of the greatest in the world, in La Chapelle-Baton, France, March 14, 2017. Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles over his lifetime. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 17
General view shows the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

General view shows the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
General view shows the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil poses with Jeroboams of Petrus and Romanee Conti in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil poses with Jeroboams of Petrus and Romanee Conti in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvigmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil poses with Jeroboams of Petrus and Romanee Conti in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Petrus 1914. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Petrus 1914. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Petrus 1914. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Richebourg 1978. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Richebourg 1978. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Richebourg 1978. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 17
Cases of wine are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cases of wine are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Cases of wine are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arranges a French flag in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil arranges a French flag in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arranges a French flag in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 17
Rare vintages of the 20th century are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Rare vintages of the 20th century are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Rare vintages of the 20th century are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil holds a case of wine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil holds a case of wine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil holds a case of wine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
13 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil sits at his desk. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil sits at his desk. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil sits at his desk. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
15 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
16 / 17
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
17 / 17
もう一度見る
次を見る
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

次のスライドショー

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 03月 15日
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

2017年 03月 15日
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a...

2017年 03月 15日
Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

2017年 03月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング