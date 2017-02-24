Inside CPAC
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People cheer as President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man dressed as Uncle Sam walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor. REmore
Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cmore
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTEmore
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is welcomed prior to addressing CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man wears a yarmulke supporting President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees pray during the invocation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Richard Spencer, a leader and spokesperson for the so-called "alt-right" movement, speaks to the media. REUTERmore
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway makes remarks during a broadcast of Sean Hannity's TV show. REUTERS/Mike more
Attendees watch White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Women sell clothes with elephant prints on them. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon listens as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speaks. REUTEmore
A man uses a rifle at a virtual shooting range hosted by the National Rifle Association. REUTERS/Joshua Robertmore
Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ken Bone (R), an audience member at a presidential debate who became a social media sensation after he cut intmore
Diana Stancy, Communications Fellow with the Network of Enlightened Women, hands out literature. REUTERS/Joshumore
Volunteers at the Turning Point USA booth wait to speak with people. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Joe Enders of Chicago, Illinois, wears a "Make America Great Again" cap as he listens to remarks. REUTERS/Mikemore
A woman uses a pistol at a virtual shooting range hosted by the National Rifle Association. REUTERS/Joshua Robmore
Pennsylvania Congressman Rick Saccone and his wife Yong cheer as they listen to remarks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Senator Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks during an interview with Mercedes Schlapp. REUTERS/Joshua Rmore
A retired New York City policeman who only gave his name as "Grizzly Joe" (L) applauds during remarks. REUTERSmore
White House advisors Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon arrive to attend President Donald Trump's remarks. REUTERmore
