Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to pmore
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks more
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul smore
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former presidmore
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammore
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in evemore
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance more
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned more
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New more
次のスライドショー
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for...
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
その他のスライドショー
Trump in Paris
President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.