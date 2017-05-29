Inside JFK's childhood home
The bassinet used by former President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's homore
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The bed in which former President John F. Kennedy was born is displayed in his family's house. REUTERS/Brian Smore
Photographs of former President John F. Kennedy at six months old (second row from top), and those of three ofmore
A note, handwritten by Rose Kennedy, mother of former President John F. Kennedy, about her son's health is dismore
A note, handwritten by Rose Kennedy, mother of former President John F. Kennedy, about her son's health is dismore
Park Ranger Jason Atsales stands in the bedroom where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brianmore
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born, now a national historic site. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
次のスライドショー
Baseball for the blind in Cuba
The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version of blind baseball after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in...
Sydney's festival of lights
Visitors take in the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes...
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.