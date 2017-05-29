エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 30日 00:50 JST

Inside JFK's childhood home

The bassinet used by former President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's house, now a national historic site, in Brookline, Massachusetts, May 11, 2017, ahead of the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth on May 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
The bed in which former President John F. Kennedy was born is displayed in his family's house. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Photographs of former President John F. Kennedy at six months old (second row from top), and those of three of his siblings Joe Jr. (top), Rosemary (third row from top) and Kathleen (bottom row) are displayed in the house where President Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
A note, handwritten by Rose Kennedy, mother of former President John F. Kennedy, about her son's health is displayed in the house. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
A note, handwritten by Rose Kennedy, mother of former President John F. Kennedy, about her son's health is displayed in the house. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
Park Ranger Jason Atsales stands in the bedroom where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born, now a national historic site. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
