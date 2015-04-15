Inside Yarmouk
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militantmore
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall more
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmore
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabmore
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 1more
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus Mamore
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight bamore
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014.more
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syrmore
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2more
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria'smore
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refmore
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Pimore
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of more
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2more
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a more
