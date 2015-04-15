エディション:
Inside Yarmouk

Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militants over control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on the edge of Damascus has only compounded the misery of residents already suffering from acute shortages of food, clean water and power. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militants over control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on the edge of Damascus has only compounded the misery of residents already suffering from acute shortages of food, clean water and power. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to have a country, a house." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to have a country, a house." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 12日
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 12日
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

2014年 5月 23日
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 12日
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 15日
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

2015年 4月 12日
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Picture taken May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

2014年 5月 11日
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Picture taken May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 12日
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 12日
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

2015年 4月 12日
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
