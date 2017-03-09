A man and his dog walk past the sculpture of a woman covered in paper and ropes as part of a performance to prmore

A man and his dog walk past the sculpture of a woman covered in paper and ropes as part of a performance to protest the lack of visibility of women in public spaces, on International Women's Day in Oviedo, Spain. The covered statue is La Pensadora (The female Thinker) by Spanish artist Jose Luis Fernandez. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

