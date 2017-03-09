International Women's Day
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore
A demonstrator takes part in a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUmore
A transgender woman takes part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in San Salvador, more
Delegates react during the Daughters of the Vote event, as part of International Women�s Day, in the House of more
Demonstrators stand on a fountain as they take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's more
Women take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jacksmore
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mmore
Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Parkmore
A female goalkeeper saves the ball at the Mathare Environmental Conservation Youth Center during a soccer matcmore
People participate in the "A Day Without a Woman" protest in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pregnant woman holds a flag as she takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexicomore
A man with a mask of President Donald Trump takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Santiagmore
People participate in the "Day Without a Women" protest in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brimore
Two women dance in Washington Square Park in Manhattan during a rally and march on International Women's Day imore
Organizers Linda Sarsour (C), Carmen Perez (2nd R) and Bob Bland (R) lead during a 'Day Without a Woman' marchmore
Demonstrators perform during International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A protester wears a pair of gloves over her breasts as she and hundreds of other activists demonstrate outsidemore
Demonstrators hit drums during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on Internationalmore
A counter-demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally for gender equality and against violence towamore
A protester holds a sign aloft as she and hundreds of other activists demonstrate outside the White House as pmore
A woman holds a sign during a demonstration to call for abortion rights outside buildings of European Union inmore
Activists paint a black cross on a pink background on a lamp post to remember women who went missing or were kmore
A participant flashes V-signs during an International Women's Day rally in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern more
A man and his dog walk past the sculpture of a woman covered in paper and ropes as part of a performance to prmore
People attend a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman holds a placard during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on Internationalmore
A Hindu nun helps women get down from a truck as they arrive to participate in a rally marking the Internationmore
A woman holds a placard during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on Internationalmore
Women hold placards as they take part in a rally marking the international Women's Day in New Delhi, India. REmore
Belgian and Polish women demonstrate to call for abortion rights outside buildings of European Union institutimore
"Sarpanch" women (village heads) wave towards the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for an evemore
Women hold a banner as they take part in a protest marking the International Women's Day outside the United Namore
A group of female traditional dancers take selfies at the backstage during International Women's Day celebratimore
