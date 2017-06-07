Iran parliament attacked
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA vimore
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June more
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnimore
Blood is seen at the scene of an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/more
Women are seen inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
A woman is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Hamore
An Iranian policeman takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim Nemore
A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran.more
Members of Iranian forces run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News more
Iranian lawmakers sit inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim Newmore
Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim more
Smoke is seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout vmore
Members of Iranian forces run for cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tamore
A man takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handomore
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran, Iran. TIMmore
Members of Iranian civil defence run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnimore
Members of Iranian forces take position during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Ommore
Security forces look out of a window of the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Irmore
