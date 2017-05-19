エディション:
Iran votes in presidential election

Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS
Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centre of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA/via REUTERS
