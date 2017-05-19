Iran votes in presidential election
Voters cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center ofmore
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017more
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot during the more
Iranians cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017.more
An Iranian woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during the presidential election in a polmore
Iranians queue to cast their votes during the presidential election in a polling station in Tehran, Iran, May more
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election inmore
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in themore
An electoral employee checks a document before closing vote for the presidential election in a polling stationmore
Iranian people arrive to cast their vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA more
Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehmore
Voters receive ballot papers during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the centremore
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (C) arrives with crowds of supporters to cast his vote during themore
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tmore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, more
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian distrmore
Iranian people stand in a queue to vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA vmore
Voters sit in a polling station during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the cenmore
