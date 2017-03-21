エディション:
2017年 03月 21日

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 21日
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of federal police carries his weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of federal police carries his weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 20日
A member of federal police carries his weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 19日
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 21日
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle agaimore

2017年 3月 21日
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 21日
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 17日
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 16日
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 16日
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

2017年 3月 15日
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 17日
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2017年 3月 13日
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 3月 14日
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more

2017年 3月 16日
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2017年 3月 13日
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 16日
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes bmore

2017年 3月 16日
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 16日
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqimore

2017年 3月 12日
Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2017年 3月 15日
Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2017年 3月 13日
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamore

2017年 3月 14日
An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, outside Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, outside Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 3月 17日
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, outside Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

2017年 3月 16日
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2017年 3月 17日
Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
