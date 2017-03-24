Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militamore
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
A displaced Iraqi family escape from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. more
Federal police member carries his weapons near the frontline of the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Stmore
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen in the top of Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Ismore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militamore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militamore
Islamic State sign is pictured in Dawasa district during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militmore
Displaced Iraqis wait for checks by Iraqi forces in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Ymore
A member of federal police carries his weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTmore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against more
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle againmore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle agaimore
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERSmore
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosulmore
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. Rmore
An Iraqi Federal Police member sits in a military vehicle during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Stamore
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul.more
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamimore
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTmore
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes bmore
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in more
Iraqi Federal Police carry civilians, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqimore
Iraqi boys sit outside their house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces use large camouflage cover during clashes with Islamic State militants more
An armored vehicle of federal police drives past destroyed buildings from clashes during a battle against Islamore
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Military vehicles of Iraqi federal police are pictured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State more
