Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a fmore
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in more
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashemore
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Damore
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosmore
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of more
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north wmore
Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in more
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west ofmore
Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. more
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mmore
A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in more
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north wesmore
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mmore
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fightersmore
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in normore
A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes more
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at more
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic Statmore
Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Momore
次のスライドショー
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.