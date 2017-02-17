Islamic State militants behind bars
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member listens to a counter-terrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Hussein smore
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman, 31, an Islamic State member speaks during his meeting with Reuters journalists in Sulaimmore
Amar Hussein has his cuffs removed by a counter-terrorism agent inside his prison cell. Hussein said his emirsmore
Amar Hussein stands as his head is covered with a black hood while he waits to be escorted to his cell. Husseimore
Amar Hussein looks out from his prison cell. Hussein said he also killed about 500 people since joining Islamimore
Religious slogans are scratched on the cement walls of the cells by previous jihadist prisoners. Amar Hussein'more
Amar Hussein sees himself as a victim of hardship, a product of a broken home and poverty in his hometown of Mmore
Cuffs are seen in front of cells housing Islamic State members. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman, 31, an Islamic State member, sits in his prison cell. Counter-terrorism agents describedmore
Abdel Rahman admitted to opening fire on security forces in the raid on Kirkuk but says he never killed anyonemore
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman stands at an interrogation room. His Kurdish captors did not comment on his story, but Irmore
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman is escorted by a counter-terrorism agent as his head is covered with a black hood. His onmore
Amar Hussein sits during an interview with Reuters journalists. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman speaks during his meeting with Reuters journalists. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ghaffar Abdel Rahman sits in his prison cell. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
次のスライドショー
Flooding in Gaza
Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...
A divided Cyprus
As Britain, Greece and Turkey try to thrash out a security deal for a reunited Cyprus, the island remains divided.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.