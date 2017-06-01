エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 1日 21:35 JST

Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 25
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A member of Iraqi federal police takes his position at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 25
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 25
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 25
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A member of Iraqi federal police keeps watch at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 25
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State figmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A member of Iraqi federal police holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 25
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings as they flee from western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 25
A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A paper of Islamic State militants is seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 25
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City dmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home, carries a mattress in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 25
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 Sunday
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 25
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 25
A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi man who fled his home reacts during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 25
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 25
Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Masks of Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 25
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 25
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 25
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 25
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 Monday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks over debris at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

次のスライドショー

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Venezuelan security forces use water cannons and teargas to disperse tens of thousands of opposition protesters heading toward the foreign ministry.

2017年 06月 1日
Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone

Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone

Left drenched and near destitute by a cyclone that hit Bangladesh a day earlier, thousands of Rohingya refugees hunkered down in the ruins of their camps,...

2017年 06月 1日
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

2017年 06月 1日
Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

The occupation of Marawi city by the Maute, a group aligned with Islamic State, has become the biggest security challenge of Rodrigo Duterte's 11-month...

2017年 06月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング