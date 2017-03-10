Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
A boy looks at artefacts and archaeological pieces in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonmore
Artefacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Namore
Jonah's mosque was blown up in July 2014, but experts surveying the damage after it was recaptured in January more
The careful way the tunnels were dug show the militants wanted to keep the treasures intact, said archaeologismore
"They used simple tools and chisels to dig the tunnels, in order not to damage the artifacts," archaeologist Mmore
The efforts to avoid damaging the antiquities contrast with the destruction of ancient sites across Islamic Stmore
While Islamic State's 30-month occupation of the Mosque of Jonah left a legacy of damage and theft, it has alsmore
Excavations which were launched in 2004, the year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, revealed an entrance tomore
"The whole palace remained untouched by the experts and foreign excavation," Jassim said as he toured the tunnmore
Iraqi forces earlier this week captured the ransacked main museum of Mosul, where the militants filmed themselmore
