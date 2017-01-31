エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 1日 03:05 JST

Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amonamore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 20
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 Tuesday
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 20
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 20
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture omore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 5日 Monday
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 20
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settlermore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 20
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 20
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Romore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 20
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war"more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 20
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. Rmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 20
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona.more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 20
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew remore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 29日 Tuesday
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 20
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 20
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 20
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 20
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 11月 29日 Tuesday
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

次のスライドショー

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers flock to airports around the U.S. to try and provide advice and services to detainees caught in President Trump's executive order.

2017年 01月 31日
What's left of Mosul's University

What's left of Mosul's University

Iraq's second largest school is left in ruins after the battle for Mosul.

2017年 01月 31日
Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

Canadians across the country hold vigils for the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

2017年 01月 31日
Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.

2017年 01月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング